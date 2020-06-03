iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Honda recalls 1.4M vehicles worldwide to fix faulty fuel pumps

A man walks past a Honda on display at Honda Motor Co. headquarters in Tokyo on April 25, 2014. (AP / Koji Sasahara)

Honda is recalling nearly 1.4 million vehicles worldwide because their fuel pumps could fail and cause engines to stall or lose power.

The recall includes 136,000 vehicles in the U.S. It's part of a larger recall of fuel pumps made by parts supplier Denso.

Honda said in a statement Tuesday that it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Owners will get notification letters in late July. Dealers will replace the fuel pumps at no cost to owners.

The U.S. recall includes the 2018 and 2019 Honda Accord, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R and HR-V as well as the 2019 Fit and 2019 and 2020 Insight. Also covered are the 2019 Acura RDX, RLX and RLX Sport Hybrid and the 2018 and 2019 NSX.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error