Horne Foundry to begin land decontamination soon

This summer, Horne Foundry will begin a new phase of land decontamination in the Notre-Dame district of Rouyn-Noranda, in Quebec's Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

The company, owned by the multinational Glencore, announced on Tuesday that, after conducting soil quality assessments on 79 lots, it will meet with the citizens concerned to inform them of the results.

The smelter will then determine the schedule for any work to be carried out, for which it will assume the costs.

In a press release, the company indicated it would prioritize sites with "high use" by children, i.e., parks, schools and day-care centres.

Last autumn, Glencore characterized the soil of 74 residential properties with young children aged six and under and five sites with high child use. It collected 1,762 samples to determine the concentration levels of contaminants such as arsenic, lead and cadmium.

The samples were analyzed in the laboratory, and the results were submitted to the Quebec Ministry of the Environment, Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks (MELCCFP).

They were compared with action levels for arsenic, cadmium and lead, levels established as being "deemed appropriate to protect (...) young children aged six and under."

The results revealed "that part of the soils on 53 sites exceeded the established thresholds," Horne Foundry explains. These sites should therefore be decontaminated.

Quebec City urges the company to proceed "rapidly with soil decontamination in the Notre-Dame district," it stated in a separate press release.

"This decontamination work is essential because it will quickly protect children and because it complements the reduction in atmospheric emissions already required of Glencore in its 2023-2028 ministerial authorization. We will be following them closely," said Environment Minister Benoit Charette.

The public health department of the CISSS de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue also recommended that decontamination begin "as early as this summer."

Asked by The Canadian Press whether decontamination work should begin this summer, the smelter simply replied that its "teams are mobilized to continue the work as soon as possible."

The MELCCFP indicated that last June, the company had submitted "a protocol for the excavation of surface soils, providing for the surface excavation of soils and their replacement by backfill for almost all of the land."

He added that he verified that work planned by Horne Foundry for the summer of 2023 met the recommendations expressed in the public health notices issued last fall.

The soil characterization and decontamination program in the Notre-Dame district is voluntary and is not governed by the ministerial authorization granted to the smelter last March.

It is, however, included in the recommendations of the interdepartmental committee's report on the Horne Foundry's action plan to reduce arsenic emissions.

In parallel, Horne Foundry is continuing its efforts to reach the target of 15 nanograms of arsenic per cubic metre of air (ng/m3) by 2027. As an example, Horne cites a new dust collector that was put into operation four months ahead of schedule.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on August 8, 2023.