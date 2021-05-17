iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hospital staff testify at Quebec coroner's inquiry into death of Joyce Echaquan

image.jpg

Medical staff from a Quebec hospital where Joyce Echaquan died last September are testifying Monday at the coroner's inquest investigating her death.

The 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven filmed herself at the hospital in Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal, as female staff were heard insulting and mocking her not long before she died.

The video of her seeking help and being ridiculed circulated widely on social media and prompted widespread indignation across the country.

Echaquan was transported to hospital from Manawan, Que., on Sept. 26, with severe stomach pain, and she passed away two days later.

Coroner Gehane Kamel is presiding over the public hearings that are taking place in Trois-Rivieres, Que., and that are scheduled to run until June 2. The inquiry heard from Echaquan's family last week.

A coroner's inquest does not rule on liability but rather looks at the causes and circumstances of a death and comes up with recommendations to avoid similar occurrences.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 17, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error