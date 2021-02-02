Hospitalizations continue to drop as Quebec adds 1,053 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths

Quebec added 1,053 new COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths on Tuesday, as hospitalizations continue to drop in the province.

After a small increase the day before, hospitalizations dropped again on Tuesday, with 34 fewer people in hospital.

There are now 1,144 people in hospital for COVID-19 symptoms. Of those hospitalized, 178 people are in intensive care, down five from the day before.

Of those 38 deaths, seven occurred in the last 24 hours, 22 between Jan. 26 and 31, and nine happened before Jan. 26.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 1,454 people reportedly virus-free on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 264,526 people have caught the coronavirus, of which 241,537 have now recovered.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 13,126 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The total number of deaths in Quebec now sits at 9,862 due to the withdrawal of two deaths after investigation found they were not attributable to COVID-19.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was the most affected region, reporting 536 new infections, up from 343 the day before. Since March, the city has reported a total of 95,399 cases of COVID-19.

After Montreal, Monteregie was the second most affected region (175 new cases, 38,441 total), then Lanaudiere (67 new, 18,815 total), Laval (66 new, 22,343 total), and Quebec City (61 new, 21,524).

