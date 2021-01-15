iHeartRadio
Hospitalizations down as Quebec adds 1,918 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 deaths

MONTREAL — Quebec recorded 1,918 new cases on Friday, as well as 62 deaths.

Of those deaths, nine occurred in the last 24 hours, 41 between Jan. 8 and 13, 11 occurred before Jan. 8 and one happened at an unknown date.

In total, Quebec has recorded 238,745 cases of the novel coronavirus, of which 207,934 have now recovered.

The number of hospitalizations decreased by 27 compared to the previous day, for a cumulative total of 1,496.

Among those, the number of people in intensive care increased by one, for a total of 231.

The total number of deaths since March now sits at 8,938, after two deaths were removed from the tally following an investigation that determined they were not attributable to COVID-19.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was once again the most affected region, recording 760 new cases, down from 811 the day before. 

The total number of cases recorded in Montreal since March is now 84,781.

Following Montreal, Montérégie recorded 311 new cases, for a total of 33,920, then Quebec City (130 new, 20,150 total), then Laval and the Laurentides, both reporting 126 new cases (20,018 and 13,020, respectively)

