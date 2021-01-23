Hospitalizations drop as Quebec reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases, 76 new deaths



Quebec reported 1,685 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as daily counts continue to decline.

Montreal has 669 of the new infections, 139 for Laval and 311 for the Montérégie.

The province is also reporting 76 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 9,437.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 43 to 1,383.

The drop in case numbers comes after the Quebec government implemented an 8 p.m. curfew province-wide on Jan. 9.

Premier Francois Legault attributed the decline to the curfew, but has said hospitals are too full to lift the new restrictions as scheduled on Feb. 8.

As of Saturday, at least 225,245 people in Quebec have recovered from COVID-19.