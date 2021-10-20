Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop in Quebec as province adds 458 new cases

Quebec is reporting 458 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations, including ICU cases, dropped.

Provincial data shows there were 12 new admissions to hospital in the last 24 hours and 22 people were discharged, for an overall decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day. There are now 287 people in hospital, including 72 people in the ICU.

Among the new hospitalizations, eight were unvaccinated and four had their second dose of the vaccine more than seven days ago.

The majority of the new cases reported on Wednesday were from people who weren't vaccinated. Of the 458 cases, 305 (66 per cent) were among people who aren't vaccinated, nine (1.9 per cent) had their first shot more than two weeks ago, and 144 (31 per cent) received a second dose more than seven days ago.

Two more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing that total to 11,455 since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Quebec has reached 420,929 since March 2020 and the current positivity rate is 1.4 per cent.

Health-care workers analyzed 30,818 samples on Oct. 18.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting 4,834 active cases in the province, a decrease of 27 active cases since Tuesday.

Delta variant cases also rose by 108 in the last 24 hours, according to INSPQ.

#COVID19 - En date du 19 octobre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF pic.twitter.com/F1Ex2YQWmu

VACCINATION COVERAGE

An additional 9,637 Quebecers received vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of inoculations to 13,117,890 in Quebec, while 209,384 doses were given to Quebecers out of province.

As of Wednesday, about 78 per cent of the entire Quebec population has received their first dose of the vaccine, while about 75 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Among the population eligible to receive a vaccine (12 years and up), 90 per cent have received one dose and 86 per cent has received two doses.