Hospitalizations, ICU numbers increase as Quebec reports 550 new COVID-19 cases
Quebec has 550 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of people infected to 386,015 since the start of the pandemic.
The province's health officials also confirmed one more death, a total of 11,284. The death occurred before Aug. 18.
Hospitalizations are up by eight, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 110.
Of those, 33 people are in intensive care; up by four.
As of 11:20 a.m., Quebec officials have yet to update how many new cases or hospitalizations are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated people.
To date, 370,858 people have recovered from the illness.
On Aug. 23, a total of 18,442 samples were analyzed.
VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
Quebec's health care professionals administered 27,678 more vaccinations in the province; 26,748 doses in the last 24 hours and 930 doses before Aug. 24 for a total of 12,158,956 doses given in the province.
Outside Quebec, 68,044 doses were given for a cumulative total of 12,227,000, or 75.6 per cent of the population.
Starting Wednesday, Quebecers were invited to download a new mobile app in order to be able to show proof of vaccine for some some non-essential services starting Sept. 1.COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
