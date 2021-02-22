iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hospitalizations up for the first time in weeks as Quebec adds 805 new COVID-19 cases

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, February 21, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec announced Monday that 805 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 282,927.

Hospitalizations increased for the first time in weeks with three more people in care for a total of 689. Of those, 117 people are in intensive care, a decrease of two.

As of Monday morning, there were 8,112 known active coronavirus cases in Quebec.

The province also added 11 deaths due to the disease including two in the past 24 hours, and nine between Feb. 15 and 20.

Since March 2020, Quebec has reported 10,318 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 960 people reportedly virus-free on Monday. Of the 282,927 people who have caught the virus, 264,497 have recovered. 

On Monday, 7,396 doses of vaccine were administered bringing that total to 353,894.

The province conducted 17,684 coronavirus tests on Feb. 20, down from 24,878 the day before. Quebec releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day. 

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was the most affected region once again, reporting 416 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 103,338 since March. 

Next was Monteregie (109 new, 41,165 total), then Laval (97 new, 24,146 total), Lanaudiere (51 new, 19,917 total), and the Laurentians (41 new,15,936 total).

Montreal added five deaths, for a total of 4,483, followed by Monteregie (two new, 1,461 total), Lanaudiere (two new, 490 total), the Laurentians (one new, 463 total) and Laval (one new, 864 total). 

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
Infogram

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error