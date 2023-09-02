Hot and humid weather expected next week in Montreal

Yes, September is here. Yes, the summer months feel like they flew by. But, no, we’re not done with the heat just yet.

Environment Canada says Quebecers should expect some seriously-summery weather next week with humidex values rising to a sweltering and above-seasonal index of 35 to 40 degrees.

“Reschedule or plan to do your outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day,” reads the advisory. “Summer hasn't said its last word.”

MONTREAL FORECAST

Sunday is expected to be mainly sunny with temperatures expected to reach 28 degrees. That could feel more like 35 degrees with the humidex.

The agency predicts sultry weather from Monday to Wednesday, with temperatures hovering around the 30-degree mark.

Clouds are expected to roll in on Thursday, along with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures should stay steady around 30 degrees.

Those clouds and that risk of rain will remain into Friday, but temperatures should only reach 26 degrees.