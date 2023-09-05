iHeartRadio
31°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hot classrooms: Quebec education minister says school principals can manage it


image.jpeg

According to Premier François Legault, the heat-related school closures announced by certain school service centres are a fine example of decentralization.

He made this comment on the sidelines of an announcement in Granby on Tuesday afternoon, supporting remarks made by Education Minister Bernard Drainville. Drainville had said that morning that he had confidence in school principals to manage the heat.

High temperatures could persist for several days yet, according to Environment Canada, which is predicting humidex values of 37 to 42 degrees Celsius.

“We'll all agree that, for September, it's an exceptional heat wave," said the premier. “Obviously, it's not the same temperature from one region to another.”

Legault said he sees this as a "great opportunity" to let local people make decisions.

"I think decentralization, when it comes to issues like this, is the best thing," added Legault. "We're going to let school principals decide what's best for their children and act accordingly."

At a press scrum in Gatineau on Tuesday morning, Drainville stressed that current weather conditions were exceptional. He urged parents to provide schoolchildren with bottled water, and school principals to allow breaks to ensure adequate hydration.

On the subject of schools under construction, the education minister reiterated that the government chose not to install air conditioning units. For the 150 or so new school projects, Drainville said he prefers mechanical ventilation systems, which he believes will ensure a certain comfort zone.

Drainville was in Gatineau to take part in a high school inauguration ceremony.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 5, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*