Hot classrooms: Quebec education minister says school principals can manage it

According to Premier François Legault, the heat-related school closures announced by certain school service centres are a fine example of decentralization.

He made this comment on the sidelines of an announcement in Granby on Tuesday afternoon, supporting remarks made by Education Minister Bernard Drainville. Drainville had said that morning that he had confidence in school principals to manage the heat.

High temperatures could persist for several days yet, according to Environment Canada, which is predicting humidex values of 37 to 42 degrees Celsius.

“We'll all agree that, for September, it's an exceptional heat wave," said the premier. “Obviously, it's not the same temperature from one region to another.”

Legault said he sees this as a "great opportunity" to let local people make decisions.

"I think decentralization, when it comes to issues like this, is the best thing," added Legault. "We're going to let school principals decide what's best for their children and act accordingly."

At a press scrum in Gatineau on Tuesday morning, Drainville stressed that current weather conditions were exceptional. He urged parents to provide schoolchildren with bottled water, and school principals to allow breaks to ensure adequate hydration.

On the subject of schools under construction, the education minister reiterated that the government chose not to install air conditioning units. For the 150 or so new school projects, Drainville said he prefers mechanical ventilation systems, which he believes will ensure a certain comfort zone.

Drainville was in Gatineau to take part in a high school inauguration ceremony.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 5, 2023.