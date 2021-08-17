Hot surface temperatures cause a dust devil on Montreal's South Shore

A community member in Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore pulled over Monday when he saw a dust devil form and swirl on the side of the road.

By the time Louis Stacey got his phone out on Route 207 near the Highway 138 overpass, another formed in front of his truck.

"There were two, one right after the other," said Stacey. "I caught the second one."

Dust devils are fairly common and caused by strong surface heating.

"Unlike tornadoes, dust devils do not drop from thunderclouds but are caused by intense heating of the ground," reads a description on Environment and Climate Change Canada's site.

They typically have diametres around three to 90 metres and heights of around 150 to 300 metres.