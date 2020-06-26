iHeartRadio
Hours after Quebec allows bars to reopen, man is stabbed at one

A 39-year-old man was injured with at least one stab wound at a bar in Quebec City's Limoilou area early Friday morning, just hours after the province gave owners the green light to reopen. 

Quebec police said the man’s life isn’t in danger. They’ve arrested a 22-year-old suspect who is waiting to appear at Quebec’s courthouse, and the crime scene will be analyzed by investigators and technicians.

During his press briefing on Thursday, Premier François Legault said bars could reopen immediately, and several were able to do so as they’d been hoping to open for weeks. However, in order to ensure physical distancing guidelines are followed, dancing remains off-limits – customers are required to remain seated like they would at a restaurant. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 26, 2020.

