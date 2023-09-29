How a Montreal company is making theatre more accessible for neurodiverse people

The new play from Montreal's Geordie Theatre, Other Worlds, is about being true to who you are.

"It's a piece that explores neurodiversity and what it means to be someone who is neurodivergent," says director Jessica Abdallah.

The play was developed with sensory challenges in mind—meaning the staging is gentler and the lighting cues are less abrupt.

The idea is to make the theatre a welcoming space for people living on the autism spectrum or with ADHD or Asperger's Syndrome, for example.

"Our last performances will also be ASL interpreted to allow that performance to connect more with a different population," said Abdallah.

Other Worlds is showing at Maison Theatre at 245 Ontario Street East from September 29 to October 7. It's presented in partnership with Summit School.

For the full story, watch the video report above from CTV's Christine Long.