How about that heat? Four different records set as unseasonably warm weather continues

Tuesday, as anyone who stepped outside in the City of Montreal would acknowledge, was a hot one.

True, the temperatures might not have been comparable to being seven inches from the midday sun, but it was still a record breaking day for November temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, four different records were broken. Those include:

Hottest Nov. 10 on record, breaking the previous record of 18.3 C, set in 1948.

Warmest November day ever recorded in the city in November.

Latest in the year where the temperature topped 20 C.

At six days, the longest stretch this late in the year where daytime highs topped 15 C.

- With files from CJAD 800.