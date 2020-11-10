iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

How about that heat? Four different records set as unseasonably warm weather continues

Sunny (CTV News)

Tuesday, as anyone who stepped outside in the City of Montreal would acknowledge, was a hot one with another similar day expected on Wednesday with a forecast high of 22, and  a humidex of 25.

True, the temperatures might not have been comparable to being seven inches from the midday sun, but it was still a record breaking day for November temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, four different records were broken. Those include:

  •  Hottest Nov. 10 on record, breaking the previous record of 18.3 C, set in 1948.
  •  Warmest November day ever recorded in the city in November.
  •  Latest in the year where the temperature topped 20 C.
  •  At six days, the longest stretch this late in the year where daytime highs topped 15 C. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error