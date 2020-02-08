How bad is screen time for children? Experts to weigh in at Quebec forum

Can anything be done about young people’s addiction to their screens? Quebec’s Health Minister wants to define the terms before listening to ideas.

On the eve of a forum on the use of screens and the health of young people, Lionel Carmant – a neuropediatrician – said he’s trying to find answers to several questions.

“Cell phones at school, yes or no? Educational or non-educational television material? There are a lot of things that we need to define and these are the people who will help us define them,” he said. “That will help parents.”

The forum will begin Monday and will tackle themes such as the effects of screens on children’s language skills, the digital well-being of adolescents and the effects of video games on Quebecers between the ages of 2 and 25 years old.

A second day of consultations with community groups is scheduled for March 20 and a ministerial action plan is expected at some point in the future.