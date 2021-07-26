How do I sign up for the vaccination lottery?

After some technical glitches on the first day, Quebec's website to register for the vaccination lottery is up and running. But how do you register?

- Visit this link: https://covid19.quebec.ca/PreuveVaccinale/en

- Fill out the required information: You will need your medicare number and date/brand of your first vaccination





- After filling out the form, submit your information. On the next page, click "Enter the vaccination contest" (This is also where you can download your proof of vaccination)

- Verify your information is correct. Fill in your address. Make sure to tell the government you are NOT a robot.

- Submit your registration.

There will be a draw each week in August ($150,000 prize or two $10,000 scholarships) starting August 6. You only need to register one time.

The grand prize draw will be September 3. One adult will win the $1 million jackpot. 16 $20,000 scholarships will also be won.

For full contest details visit the contest's official rules page.