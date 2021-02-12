How do you celebrate Valentine's Day in Montreal during a pandemic? Here's a guide

Partial lockdowns, curfews, family bubbles, travel restrictions - none of it is very romantic and can make wooing your partner near impossible -- but Montreal is a creative city with plenty of romance at its core.

First, what to do during the day?

There are plenty of ice skating rinks around the city and it's free at most locations including Mount Royal's Beaver Lake and Parc La Fontaine among just a few of the possibilities.

Patiner Montreal's map shows rink location and style of skating surface.

Now for food.

Want to order that special someone a romantic meal? Tourism Montreal has compiled a list of restaurants offering special Valentine's Day menus for delivery or take-out.

As many as 21 restaurants are participating, including some of the city's finest, such as Maison Boulud and Club Chasse et Peche for those with deeper pockets, or Quartier General and Le Virunga if you're more budget-minded. There's also a brunch option and some will include a bouquet of flowers for an extra fee.

�� Time to order for your #ValentinesDay tête-à-tête �� https://t.co/NBBdeAH2w0

Looking for a romantic playlist to go with your dinner for two?

There are several playlists on Spotify featuring Montreal talent including MTL 5@7, MTL Jazz, and Montreal Chill.

Valentine's Day is all about decadence and many hotels are offering overnight specials.

The Fairmount Queen Elizabeth has the Grande Romance package. It's a one-night stay in the signature gold room, massage and breakfast for two.

Other romantic hotel options can be found on Tourism Montreal's site.