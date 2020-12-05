How to choose a fragrant, fresh-cut Christmas tree that will last through the season

Fresh-cut Christmas trees are a hot commodity this year in Montreal, as people try to boost their holiday spirits after the province ruled out gatherings.

“I think people are looking for joy and to make the season last longer,” says one of three Christmas tree sellers at Atwater market.

Patrick Roy noted that many more people are working at home and will be able to breathe in the scent morning, noon and night. Call it, Christmas aromatherapy.

Roy likely smells the firs in his dreams. His father started the family business, now called Sapins Patrick Roy, in 1945, and he knows everything there is to know about how to guide customers as they choose a tree, whether it’s their 40th time buying a Tannenbaum, or their first.

After choosing a preferred tree shape that will fit in your home, it’s important to ensure the tree is fresh.

Roy says there’s a simple test. If the needles stay in place as you run a branch through your fingers, you’re good to go. Fresh needles smell good, are pliable and firmly attached to the branch.

It’s fine if some brown, dry needles shake loose when you handle the tree because “those are just needles stuck inside the tree,” Roy says.

CHRISTMAS TREE VARIETIES

While there are many to choose from at various markets around the city and on street corner pop-up stands, Patrick Roy sells two popular types.

The Fraser fir is his most popular tree. Roy points out the tree has several attributes that make it attractive: the trees are genetically modified for the Florida market, so it's more resistant to heat, they have strong, large, bright green branches, can last up to two months and still look fresh.

The downside with Fraser firs, Roy says, is that they're less fragrant than some other trees and harder to find this year because an American producer cut back on its yield.

“I have 200 fewer this year and next year will be worse,” says Roy.

He's not perturbed because his favourite tree is more plentiful, and smells better: the Balsam fir.

A Balsam is a more traditional tree, Roy thinks, because the variety grows naturally in Quebec forests.

The vendor also sells Balsam firs that have been cultivated and pruned during their eight to ten-year growth cycle so they arrive very full and round. They'll only remain fresh for three weeks to a month.

That is - if you take care of your natural tree once it’s up and decorated.

Make sure the seller cuts the bottom of the trunk anew before you take it home to expose thirsty fresh wood that will better absorb the water you’ll need to replenish daily, Roy recommends.

“If you put your tree in the window in front of the heater, it will not last long.”

Some are also wondering how long fresh-cut Christmas will be available for those who want them this year.

Some tree farms in eastern Quebec say they started receiving calls about Christmas trees just a day after Halloween, but now fears of a tree shortage have some worried that they might not get one in time for the holidays.

The merchants at Atwater Market say they have lots of stock, and some tree growers have said there is no need to worry - there are plenty of trees. Roy concurs.

“I don’t choose the best tree for myself sometimes. I choose the tree nobody wants because I prefer to serve my customers first.”