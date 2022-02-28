How to Help Ukraine

With Ukraine under attack, here are several charities you can donate to, and support those suffering:

Canada Ukraine foundation

A national charitable foundation that has spent years working on Canadian projects across Ukraine. They are currently raising humanitarian aid funds.

Canada helps

Working to provide food, water, shelter, and urgent medical care for those affected in Ukraine.

Help Us Help

A registered charitable organization, heping with the relocation of children, scholars and families in Ukraine, along with humanitarian and medical assistance.

Red Cross

The federal government will be matching donations to the Red Cross for Ukraine.

CARE Canada

Their Ukraine crisis response fund is going towards helping displaced families in Ukraines and providing aid to those in need.

Voices of Children

An organization focused specifically on children in need.