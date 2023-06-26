iHeartRadio
How to keep your pets safe from the smog


image.jpg

The heat and smog that lingered in Montreal over the past two days aren't just bad for humans; it's bad for animals, too.

Experts say all kinds of animals can feel stressed by the smog.

Dr. Sophia Skoulikas, of the Liesse Animal Clinic, said animals need to follow the same advice given to their humans: to stay indoors when possible and limit extended outdoor exercise. Some pets are affected more than others, and there are warning signs.

"Pets that are particularly affected are pets with cardiovascular disease or respiratory issues, and those are pets you need to monitor closely when the air quality is poor," Dr. Skoulikas said.

Watch the video above for the full report from CTV News Montreal's Christine Long.  

