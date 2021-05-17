How will - and how should - Quebec reopen? Look to Saskatchewan, and the experts

Quebecers will be learning on Tuesday what their reopening will look like over the summer as their province -- hopefully -- hits its vaccination benchmarks and sees COVID-19 gradually fade.

Government leaders have promised for the last two weeks that they were working on the plan, and they're now set to unveil it on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

But what will be in it? The best clue so far has come from looking at Saskatchewan's reopening plan, which Quebec Premier François Legault has said he wants to emulate.

Saskatchewan's plan was based, in turn, on the United Kingdom's, but it moves faster, opening up almost every type of normal activity over the course of about two months.

If Saskatchewan ends up sticking to its predicted dates, almost all activities would be entirely reopened by July 21, though indoor gatherings would still be capped at 15 at that point.

The plan works by clearly outlining five steps of reopening in advance, telling people exactly what new activities will reopen at each phase. But it leaves the dates open to change -- it has announced tentative dates but says final decisions will be subject to the COVID-19 data at the time.

A 'CARROT' FOR GETTING VACCINATED

The most important part of that data is vaccination goals. Saskatchewan has said that it is setting three vaccination benchmarks: 70 per cent first-dose coverage among those over 40, then 70 per cent of those over 30, then 70 per cent of those over 18.

It will wait three weeks after each benchmark is achieved to move to the next phase of reopening, giving time for the shots to take effect.

A public health expert in Saskatchewan said he liked the idea of tying the phases to vaccination benchmarks, saying it will help motivate people to get vaccinated. And, of course, reopening isn't safe until a measure of herd immunity is reached.

How is Quebec's vaccination campaign looking, by comparison?

It has said it wants to vaccinate 75 per cent of adults by June 24. And it has long since reached that number among those 60 and over. Currently, however, just 43.3 per cent of those 16 to 59 have gotten a shot. (The daily number is available in chart 2.1 on this web page.)

However, if the data also takes into account those who have made appointments, Quebecers 40 and up have mostly reached the goal, and it's the younger groups, whose vaccine eligibility just opened, who still have a ways to go.

WHAT'S IN SASKATCHEWAN'S PLAN?

If Quebec's plan looks like Saskatchewan's, what can people expect?

Phase 1 in Saskatchewan has mostly taken place already: it allowed the reopening of all medical services as well as many outdoor activitie like fishing, golf, boating from boat launches and drive-in theatres.

Phase 2, scheduled for this Wednesday, allows for the reopening of shopping, malls, and some other indoor services, such as travel agencies. It also allows hairstyling, massage, acupuncture and similar services.

Phase 3, scheduled for June 8, allows for the reopening of most other economic activity, with some limits: reopening restaurants at 50 per cent capacity, gyms, daycares and places of worship, among others. It also allows indoor gatherings of up to 15 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 30.

Phase 4, which opens almost everything else, happens over six dates spread over a month, from June 22 to July 1, according to Saskatchewan's current predictions.

They run the gamut from kids' day camps and all outdoor sports on June 22 to libraries and museums on June 29, "indoor activities" on July 6, casinos and bingo on July 9, banquets and conferences on July 16, and "door-to-door activities" on July 21, with other activities scattered in between.

Phase 5 has no previewed date and is described as the time when the province would "consider lifting long-term restrictions." including possibly lifting all restrictions on the size of public gatherings.

However, throughout all phases, Saskatchewan still requires that people who can work from home continue to do so, that people strictly stay home when they feel sick, and that they wear protective equipment when necessary -- it hasn't announced new rules around mask-wearing.

NOTES OF CAUTION FROM AN EXPERT

A Montreal epidemiologist, McGill's Dr. Matthew Oughton, told CTV News that he likes the general idea of Saskatchewan's plan and wants Quebec to emulate the idea of "successive steps spaced far enough apart (three weeks) to allow for immunity to fully develop following vaccination."

Spacing them out also allows time to ensure that new community transmission of COVID-19 that arises from the reopened activities "remains under control after each step," he said.

But while Saskatchewan's plan is based on vaccination, Oughton said, he would like to see Quebec's plan incorporate data around disease transmission, too.

"This could be R value," which means the virus's transmissibility at any given time -- a number the province tracks, or the positivity rate of all COVID-19 tests done, another important indicator.

He also said Quebec should take into account how many people have only a first dose and not both, since that number is key in making vulnerable populations less susceptible to infection.

He also cautioned the government against sounding too definite in its timeline, especially given the fact that new variants and new outbreaks of variants continue to pop up.

"As part of the messaging, it needs to be made clear that this plan is not immutable," Oughton said. "If circumstances change then the deconfinement plan needs to change too," if, for example, a previously rare and very transmissible variant suddenly creates an outbreak in Quebec.