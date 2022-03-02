iHeartRadio
Howdy! New country music festival coming to Montreal in summer 2022

In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Luke Bryan performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. The country singer is in currently performing in his Farm Tour, where he brings concerts to working farms in small agriculturally-focused communities and cities throughout the South and Midwest. (Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

It may not be the kind of music most people associate with Montreal, but country fans in the city are getting their time to shine with a new music festival this summer.

The Lasso Festival will take place in Jean-Drapeau Park on August 12 and 13, after a kickoff day downtown on August 11.

Headliners include Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini and Old Dominion, and a host of other artists,with more to be announced, according to festival organizers.

Some big Canadian names are also represented, most notably Tenille Townes, and the festival is also hosting a slew of popular local country musicians: Matt Lang, Sara Dufour, Five Roses, Brittany Kennell and Léa Jarry, with more to be announced.

Overall, Montreal's summer festival circuit looks set to come roaring back this year, with Osheaga scheduled for the end of July and the Jazz Fest taking back its usual early-summer timing, among a slate of other events.

