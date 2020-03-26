Hull man fined $1,200 for party during pandemic

You may have heard that police can now hand out tickets to those who ignore the Public Health Act banning public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you didn't think it would actually happen there's a man in Hull with more than $1,200 in fines to prove it.

Gatineau police were called to an apartment building in the Hull area at about 12:45 A.M. Wednesday due to a noise complaint. Officers said they could hear the noise coming from the apartment before entering the building.

Police asked the group of five to shut the party down, but they refused. After checking the identification of those on hand it was determined two of the people in the apartment did not live there. The officers explained to them such gatherings are not permitted during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the group again refused to cooperate with the officer's information and awareness-based approach.

After all the talking had failed the officers handed the tenant of the apartment a $1,000 ticket for violating the Public Health Act and a $200 ticket for contravening Gatineau's noise bylaw.