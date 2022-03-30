Human remains found at Quebec residential fire site, victim unknown

WARNING -- This story contains details some may find disturbing.

Human remains have been found in the ruins of a Quebec building fire that took place weeks ago and police are now puzzling over who the body part belongs to.

The grisly discovery was made by a contractor in the Laurentians town of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts Wednesday morning. He called police to the scene, who immediately launched an investigation.

The site – a duplex that burned down on March 10 – had been largely reduced to rubble.

The condition of the building raised further questions, as investigators try to determine where the body part could have come from.

There was only one reported victim of the fire, a 69-year-old man, whose body was discovered intact. Before his death, he was living on the first floor.

There was also a woman living on the second floor, who safely evacuated the building. She told police she lived alone, and didn't have any visitors before the incident.

"(After the fire), we interviewed witnesses, everybody, nothing indicated to us that there could have been a second person in that house," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Marc Tessier. "There was no vehicle belonging to someone else."

What’s more, no one in town had been declared missing.

Police say the remains are being sent to the lab with hopes technicians can find DNA that matches someone in their system. They're also calling on the public for help.

"If you have a family member, or someone you know, who is missing ... don't hesitate to call the police," said Tessier.

Based on the body part alone, police could not confirm the sex or age of the victim. The cause of death is also unknown.

Officers remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

The SQ's Laurentian bureau can be reached by telephone at (819) 770-9111.