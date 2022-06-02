Human remains: police continue search after body parts found near Lac Saint-Jean, Que.

A helicopter as well as a team of water patrollers and specialized rescuers from the Quebec provincial police were deployed as reinforcements Thursday, after the shoreline of Lac Saint-Jean was combed by several police officers, notably on ATVs, over the past few days.

"They are going to take care of the steepest areas that could not be done until now," explained Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu.

The decision to continue the search for a third consecutive day is based on the fact that police say it's possible more bones could still be discovered.

The first human remains were discovered last week when someone walking came across a boot with a foot in it. This was followed, last Monday, less than a kilometre from the site, by the discovery of a lower body by another passerby.

"However, the identification of the body parts remains difficult because of their advanced state of decomposition. We can think that they had been in the lake for several years," explained Beaulieu.

Similarly, investigators have not yet been able to establish if they were parts from one body. The remains are currently being analyzed at the forensic laboratory in Montreal.

However, it appears that the limbs were those of a woman since they were partially covered with women's clothing.

Two women have been reported missing in the last ten years in Lac-Saint-Jean: Hélène Martineau in April 2017 and Diane Bonneau in June 2012.

- This report by Le Lac St-Jean / The Local Journalism Initiative was first published in French on June 2, 2022