Human rights investigation opened after Quebec teens sleeping on gym floor in Abitibi

The housing situation for a dozen Quebec teenagers who had to sleep on the floor of a gymnasium for more than nine months will be the subject of a human rights investigation.

The Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission announced on Wednesday that it is opening an investigation on its own initiative "considering the nature and seriousness of the information alleged in the media." It has reason to believe "that the rights of the youths housed in the facility would not be respected."

Radio-Canada revealed on Tuesday that teenagers between 14 and 18 years old living in the La Maison de Rouyn-Noranda youth centre, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of western Quebec, have been living in a gymnasium converted into a temporary living unit.

The teens sleep in "rooms" with a mattress on the floor, no furniture to store their belongings, and no windows or doors. Curtains are used to close off the spaces.

In addition, the teens have no direct access to toilets or showers, the public broadcaster reported.

"The purpose of this investigation is to ascertain the veracity of the alleged facts and the respect of the rights of the youths. It also aims to ensure that measures are taken so that the situation does not recur," the commission explained in a statement.

According to Radio-Canada, the youths were temporarily relocated in the gymnasium following water damage that occurred on June 30, 2021 at the youth centre, which is administered by the regional health board, the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

The health board indicated that the complete return to the premises is estimated for June 2022, after work was delayed for various reasons.

The CDPDJ mentions that the investigation is not public, but that it could inform the public of "systemic" recommendations, not affecting the situation or the individual file of a child.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 6, 2022