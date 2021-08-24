Humidex continues to drive up the heat in Greater Montreal, relief expected on Friday

Temperatures are expected to stay high Monday, with humidex values ranging between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius, according to Environment Canada.

The agency explains a "hot and humid air mass" could continue to affect southern Quebec until Thursday.

Friday, temperatures are expected to return to seasonal, with drier air, due to a change of air mass.

Heat warnings are issued by Environment Canada when very high temperature or humidity are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

STAYING SAFE IN THE HEAT

Those at greater risk of complications related to the heat are young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions," Environment Canada warns. "Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place."

To avoid heat stroke or aggravating any health conditions, the Quebec Ministry of Health suggests the following:

Drink six to eight glasses of water per day; always follow your physician's instructions regarding the amount of fluid to drink;

Avoid alcoholic beverages;

If possible, spend at least two hours a day in an air-conditioned or cool place;

Take at least one cool shower or bath per day, or cool your skin several times a day with wet towels;

Limit physical activity;

Wear light clothes.

In addition, the ministry is reminding people to never leave a child or baby alone in a vehicle or a poorly ventilated room, even if for just a few minutes.

As always, check on your loved ones, especially those who are vulnerable or living alone.

Anyone who has health-related questions can call Info-Santé by dialling 811 and asking for a health care provider.

In case of emergency, call 911.