Hundreds march in Montreal for slain teenager and other victims of violence

On Sunday 16-year-old Thomas Trudel was shot in St-Michel.

In February, 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui was caught by a bullet in a drive-by shooting in St-Leonard and died.

Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, 16, was stabbed to death in Cote-des-Neiges in October.

Hundreds showed up to honour these teenagers and march to remember their lives and demand for solutions.

Supporters gathered at Parc Franncois-Perrault, near where Trudel was shot and killed just over a week ago.

The memorial march comes the day after the funeral for Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, who was stabbed and killed outside of his school. Dopwell-Bailey's family criticized the "double standard" from politicians in Quebec, who publicly spoke and made gestures of support after Trudel's death, but not for the 16-year-old.

Premier Francois Legault laid flowers at a makeshift memorial for Trudel, and Mayor Valerie Plante held a news conference after his dealth along with Montreal police (SPVM) chief Sylvain Caron offering support to the family. Neither made a similar gesture after Dopwell-Bailey was killed.

MNA Chantal Rouleau, MP Pablo Rodriguez and provincial Liberal leader Dominique Anglade and other politicians attended the march on Saturday and some spoke about violence in the city and the need to address its root causes.

The Forum Jeuness de Saint-Michel organized Saturday's event that included speeches, a moment of silence and the opportunity to lay flowers in memorium.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.