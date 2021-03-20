Over 1,000 Montrealers join protests around the world against health restrictions; four arrested

Four people were arrested on Saturday during a protest against public health measures put in place by the governments of Montreal and Quebec to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protesters, who numbered near 1,000 people, first gathered in Place des Festivals before heading towards St-Laurent Blvd., west on St-Joseph, then down Park Ave. before fizzling out near Pine Ave.

The assembled mass was home to a variety of opinions on the pandemic, ranging from those who believe the virus is a hoax to those who believe it's real but expressed concern over the erosion of civil liberties.

Police said the arrests were for assault with a weapon against a police officer, assault and disturbing the work of a police offcer. In addition, 51 tickets were also given out to protesters who did not respect the public health measures, such as mask-wearing.

Protesters marched through the streets with placards denouncing authorities in the province.

It is the second march or protest that has attracted hundreds of people to take to the streets against the continued curfew, closures and other restrictions during the health crisis.

The event is one of almost 30 taking place across Quebec and hundreds around the world using the hashtag #wewillallbethere.