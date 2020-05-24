iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hundreds of NDG residents return home after suspicious package forced evacuation

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Residents of an NDG neighbourhood were forced from their homes on Sunday due to a suspicious package but were able to return at around 8 p.m.

Hundreds of residents had to leave their homes because of the discovery of the package on Canadian Pacific Railway tracks.

A Montreal spokesperson said police used a robot to determine the package didn't contain any dangerous substances. They declined to say what was found in the package.

The evacuation order covered a large area extending over four streets north of the railway from Belgrave Ave. to Melrose. Homes were also evacuated in the area south of the tracks.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error