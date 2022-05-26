Hundreds of protesters in Montreal protest Quebec's Bill 96

Around 500 people led a protest Thursday against Bill 96 — the province's new language reform law that brings sweeping new changes that some say it not reflective of an inclusive Quebec.

Some held signs that said "Oui au français mais pas comme ça" at Place du Canada during the demonstration, organized by a new group called Quebecers Against Bill 96.

The bill was adopted in a 78-29 vote Tuesday in the Quebec legislature,

Some at the protest argued the new law makes English speakers feel less welcome in that it will cap enrolment at English-language CEGEPs, shift power to the justice minister for selecting bilingual judges, and give the province's language watchdog new search-and-seizure powers without a warrant.

