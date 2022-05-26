iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hundreds of protesters in Montreal protest Quebec's Bill 96

image.jpg

Around 500 people led a protest Thursday against Bill 96 — the province's new language reform law that brings sweeping new changes that some say it not reflective of an inclusive Quebec.

Some held signs that said "Oui au français mais pas comme ça" at Place du Canada during the demonstration, organized by a new group called Quebecers Against Bill 96.

The bill was adopted in a 78-29 vote Tuesday in the Quebec legislature,

Some at the protest argued the new law makes English speakers feel less welcome in that it will cap enrolment at English-language CEGEPs, shift power to the justice minister for selecting bilingual judges, and give the province's language watchdog new search-and-seizure powers without a warrant.

Watch the video above for the full report from CTV News Montreal's Angela Mackenzie.

 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error