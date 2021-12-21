Hundreds of thousands of Quebecers booked COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday as cases soar

More than 315,000 Quebecers made appointments Monday to get a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé.

"This is a record," he tweeted out, adding that more than 73,000 people received a dose Monday, including almost 64,000 who got their third jab.

This comes as the province continually breaks records when it comes to the number of new infections per day.

After numbers rose over the 4,500 mark Monday, with no sign of decreasing any time soon, Quebec announced it would be shutting down several establishments, including bars, casinos, gyms and schools.

"We are committed to getting back up to speed quickly," Dubé said.

Hier, + de 315k Québécois ont pris rdv pour obtenir leur vaccin. C’est un record! Aussi, + de 73k ont reçu une dose hier, et de ce nbr, près de 64k se sont présentés pour leur 3e dose. Nous nous sommes engagés a reprendre notre vitesse de croisière rapidement avec les renforts.

As of Dec. 19, 89 per cent of eligible Quebecers aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine; 81 have two and eight per cent have three.

Quebecers 65 and older are currently eligible for their third dose, but the government has yet to say when it plans to reduce the age to allow younger people to register for their booster shots.

Rapid tests are also now available for free in pharmacies, but supplies are limited and people are being encouraged to check their pharmacy's website before visiting stores.

The free tests, which usually cost $40, can help give Quebecers some “peace of mind,” according to the government, as they gather with family over the holidays.