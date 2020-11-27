Hundreds of trees to be cut down for new Turcot green space

Some environmentalists who were fighting for more green space as part of the Turcot revamp project are upset to learn that the Quebec Transport Ministry will grant them that wish - but cut down as many as 600 trees to do it.

The final plan for the so-called bande verte or green strip along the bottom of the Falaise St-Jacques was presented to the public at a meeting last night.

Local activist Lisa Mintz said she found out about the tree cutting in a meeting with ministry officials five hours before that.

"About two months ago, they said to me, You will be the first to hear when we cut down any trees," said Mintz, who was not happy about the news or the short notice. Mintz founded the group Sauvons la falaise which lobbies to protect the area,

The transport ministry said between 400 to 620 trees will be cut to ensure enough drainage and the stability of the falaise, a long steep slope of forested area. They say about 100 trees are dead and no rare species will be cut. They'll also be planting 2800 saplings and 20,000 shrubs.

"They told me they weren't going to cut any trees," said Mintz in an interview with CJAD 800. "The thing is, the (transport ministry) is supposed to be giving back land for land that they destroyed in an eco-territory."

Mintz had also wanted a citizens' committee to be created to be consulted and help work on the plan.

The green strip will also include a multi-purpose path for pedestrians and cyclists, rest areas and a small parking area with electric car charging stations. Work will begin at the end of the year and should be done in spring 2022.

Mintz and others are staging a protest this Sunday.