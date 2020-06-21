iHeartRadio
Hundreds pack beach to escape heat on sweltering Father's Day

image.jpg

New physical distancing rules allowing up to 10 people to gather inside or outside will take effect on Monday, but keeping people two metres apart was not easy at the Cap-St-Jacques beach on Sunday.

Gaggles of people turned up early on a sweltering Father's Day, waiting in their cars as police blocked off a part of Gouin Blvd. due to the beach being at capacity.

Due to the physical distancing rules, only 1,000 people were allowed on the beach at a time. Officially, the beach won't open until Monday, but with the park surrounding it open, many people ignored the signs to try and beat the heat.

Up the river, Hudson officials decided to close Sandy Beach to anyone not walking or jogging, part of the town's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

