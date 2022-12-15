Hundreds pay their respects for Jean Lapointe at Montreal church

Hundreds of Montrealers lined up inside the St-Viateur church on Laurier Boulevard in Outremont Thursday where late comedian, actor, singer, politician and author Jean Lapointe is lying in state.

He passed away on Nov. 18.

Lapointe, whose battle with alcohol also led him to create a network of addiction treatment centres, was considered a major figure of Quebec's cultural scene.

Born in Price, Que. in 1935, his career dates back to the 1940s and extended well into the 21st century. Lapointe was also a senator in the Upper Chamber for almost 10 years.

Several personalities paid their respects to Lapointe Thursday night, including former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

The actor’s children greeted well-wishers one-by-one.

"I would say his legacy is very living, very alive, and that's our job also, that people won't forget my dad," said his son, Jean-Marie Lapointe, a successful Quebec actor in his own right.

The funeral will be held at St-Viateur church on Saturday.