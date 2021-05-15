Hundreds protest for the 'liberation of Palestine' in Montreal

Hundreds of people in Montreal waved Palestinian flags, drove through the streets and gathered in front of Israel's consul general in Westmount in support of Palestine in wake of the growing violence between Israel and Hamas.

The protest in Montreal was one of several held in the city and across Quebec on Saturday.

Protesters chanted "stop the occupation," "Palestinian Lives Matter" and other slogans as a caravan of cars travelled from La Fontaine Park to Westmount Square.

The Stand for Jerusalem: NO to Ethnic Cleansing!, Stop Apartheid in Jerusalem and Commemoration de la NAKBA events were all planned for the same day.

Montreal police (SPVM) media spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said there was a large crowd, but that the protest was peaceful. He would not specify whether there were any incidents or infractions handed out during the protest.

Demonstrations were also held in major cities across the globe including Madrid, Baghdad, Beirut, and Paris.

U.S. PRESIDENT SPEAKS TO ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken about the situation with Gaza.

According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, the Israeli leader updated Biden on the developments and actions that Israel has taken and intends to take. It says Netanyahu also thanked Biden for the "unreserved support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves."

It says Netanyahu emphasized in the conversation that Israel is doing everything to avoid harming the uninvolved. The statement added "the proof of this is that in the towers where there are terrorist targets attacked by the IDF, they are evacuated from the uninvolved."

The Biden-Netanyahu call came just hours after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets.

-- with files from the Associated Press.