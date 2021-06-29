'Hybrid' Just For Laughs festival will honour Dave Chappelle, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis and Bowen Yang

The Just For Laughs festival in Montreal is just around the corner and this year, organizers are presenting what they call a "hybrid" festival, blending live shows both online and in-person from Montreal, New York City and Los Angeles.

Officials state this decision was made "to adhere to travel restrictions" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, "without compromising the quality of Just For Laughs’ world-class programming."

Just For Laughs will once again be partnering with actor Kevin Hart's comedy company, Laugh Out Loud (LOL), featuring appearances and performances by numerous stars including Dave Chappelle, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis and more.

"We’re starting to come out of what was a really hard time for our comedy community,” said Bruce Hills, Just For Laughs president. “We’re honouring comedy storytellers who entertained and inspired us.”

This year, the Just For Laughs Awards Show will be aired online and available to stream for free.

"Don't miss this unfiltered appreciation of the people who shone brightest this year, honoured by the people who know them best … their friends, colleagues, fellow comics and some special surprise guests," the festival teases. "In a year that saw many hardships, JFL and friends pay tribute to these very deserving honorees who made a significant impact in the world of comedy."

Among this year's award recipients are Dave Chappelle (Comedy Person of the Year), Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (Comedy Writers of the Year), Bill Lawrence and Jason Sudeikis on behalf of the team behind Ted Lasso (Comedy Series of the Year) and Bowen Yang (Breakout Comedy Star of the Year).

Fan-favourites are also still on the agenda, including The Nasty Show, The Alternative Show and Comedy Night in Canada.

The event will also feature webcast stand-up shows, the New Faces series, Bell Media TV tapings, JFL Originals tapings, Variety's 10 Comics to Watch, Eat My Shorts, Stand Up & Pitch and more.

Free outdoor festivities are planned in the heart of downtown Montreal at the Quartier des spectacles.

"As indicated by public health, it is necessary to reserve a ticket to attend outdoor shows in order to ensure a safe experience for all festivalgoers," organizers state.

The Just for Laughs festival is running from July 26 to 31. For the full schedule, go to hahaha.com