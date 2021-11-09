Hybrid work arrangement is key for successful return to the office: CNESST

Businesses need to adapt to a hybrid work arrangement to ensure a successful transition back to the office, according to the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

"The working world has changed a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic," noted Manuelle Oudar, president, CEO and chair of the CNESST board of directors. "I would like to thank all workplaces for their sustained efforts since the very beginning of the pandemic, which have helped all of society get through this difficult period."

The CNESST says it is offering numerous recommendations to make a return to the office easier for workers, such as using personal protective equipment (PPE) or a physical barrier if a one-meter distance cannot be guaranteed indoors and adopting return-to-work protocols to ensure environments remain healthy and safe.

"Workers can finally return to their workplaces. This is excellent news because it is a sign that the epidemiological situation is improving in Quebec," said Labour Minister Jean Boulet. "It is also a breath of fresh air, especially for downtown areas, which are waiting for a more sustained recovery in economic activity."

There are some preventative measures the CNESST stresses must still be followed by employers.

This includes:

Developing and implementing a procedure for isolating symptomatic individuals;

Maintaining a physical separation of at least one meter in office spaces;

Installing or maintaining physical barriers if distancing cannot be achieved -- or requiring the use of a quality mask;

Promoting handwashing and respiratory etiquette, such as cough and sneeze into a tissue or elbow;

Planning the gradual and orderly return of personnel, which allows for verification and compliance of health measures put in place;

Informing workers of the measures to be respected.

"In order to help workplaces in this transition, the CNESST has recently published tools to support employers wishing to implement or supervise telework," the organization states. "They are intended to encourage dialogue to ensure a common understanding of telework procedures, based on the reality and needs of each workplace."

To access the documents, click here.