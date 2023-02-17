Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act

Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians.

The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.

The project to build a transmission line between the Grand-Brûlé substation in Mont-Tremblant and the municipality of Saint-Sauveur was the subject of 14 notices of non-compliance over a period extending from Dec. 15, 2017 to Aug. 31, 2019.

In particular, Hydro-Quebec is accused of having "made a change to the authorized activities by building work areas and roads with embankments on the banks of watercourses and in peatland-type wetlands, without obtaining the Minister's authorization modifications."

The Crown corporation also allegedly carried out work in a peat bog without authorization.

During the period in question, two administrative monetary penalties totalling $15,000 were imposed on Hydro-Quebec.

An order was also served in Feb. 2019 requiring the cessation of sediment discharges into wetlands and water bodies "likely to be affected by the project" and the implementation of "appropriate control measures on the territory affected by the work site."

"In connection with these offences, Hydro-Quebec is liable to a minimum fine of $15,000 per count, as provided for by law," the department said, withholding further comment to allow the legal process to take its course.

When contacted by The Canadian Press, Hydro-Quebec said it had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"We are waiting for the evidence from the DPCP and will analyze the file. Hydro-Quebec remains committed to respecting environmental standards and always seeks to mitigate the impact of its activities on the environment. However, we will limit our comments at this time because of the judicial nature of the case," said Hydro-Quebec public affairs advisor Francis Labbé.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 17, 2023.