Hydro-Quebec employee alleged to have sent secrets to China makes court appearance


image.jpg

A Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee charged with economic espionage has made a first court appearance since he was accused of sending trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, appeared in Quebec court in Longueuil, Que., today by videoconference from RCMP headquarters in Montreal and was assisted by a translator.

The resident of Candiac, Que., was charged with obtaining a trade secret for the benefit of the People's Republic of China -- the first time in Canada that someone has faced an economic espionage charge under the Security of Information Act.

Wang was also charged with three violations of the Criminal Code: using a computer fraudulently and without authorization; obtaining a trade secret by deceit, falsehood or other fraudulent means; and breach of trust.

The federal Crown objected to bail in Wang's case, fearing he is a flight risk.

The case was put off until Friday, when more evidence will be disclosed and when the parties will discuss scheduling a bail hearing.

Quebec's hydro utility said Wang was a researcher who worked on battery materials with the Center of Excellence in Transportation Electrification and Energy Storage, known as CETEES.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.

