Hydro-Quebec executive vice-president Eric Filion goes to Bombardier


image.jpg

Hydro-Québec's executive vice-president and chief operating officer, Eric Filion, is joining his former boss at Bombardier.

Bombardier president and CEO Éric Martel, who formerly headed Hydro-Québec, announced Monday that Filion will join his management team.

Filion will assume the role of vice-president, programs and supply chains -- a new position in the company.

In his new position, Filion will be responsible for the company's supplier relationships and continuous improvement of aircraft. It's a return to the drawing board for Filion, who previously led Bombardier's operational and program activities.

"As we continue to meet and exceed our objectives, it is an ideal time to reorganize key management functions to ensure that we build on the momentum of our strong foundation," said Martel in a statement announcing the new appointments.

Last week, Filion caused a shockwave when he announced his departure from Hydro-Québec. The news came a few weeks after the announcement of the departure of President and General Manager Sophie Brochu.

In the wake of these departures, the opposition parties in Quebec City expressed concern about the future of the Crown corporation, with some questioning the role of Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon in the events of recent weeks.

Filion will end his term at Hydro-Québec on Feb. 17 and take up his new position at Bombardier on Feb. 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 6, 2023.

