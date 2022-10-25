Hydro-Quebec fined $40,000 for damaging threatened frog habitat

Hydro-Quebec has been fined $40,000 for damaging an area inhabited by the western chorus frog, considered a threatened species.

The Crown company first came under the microscope in March of 2022, when officers with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) noticed the presence of heavy machinery at a site in La Prairie, a suburb on Montreal's South Shore.

The area is protected by an emergency order issued in 2021 to preserve the frog's habitat in and around Longueuil.

According to an ECCC press release issued Tuesday, work conducted there by Hydro-Quebec caused "visible damage" to an area spanning 3,955 square metres.

Violating the order is considered an offence under Canada's Species at Risk Act -- an offence to which the hydroelectricity provider pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Estimates suggest up to 90 per cent of the western chorus frog's habitat has been destroyed in recent years, according to the ECCC.