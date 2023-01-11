iHeartRadio
-9°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hydro-Quebec resignation did not involve dispute with government: Legault


image.jpg

Quebec Premier François Legault maintains that Sophie Brochu's resignation as president of Hydro-Québec is unrelated to any dispute with his government.

In his first 2023 meeting with media on Wednesday, the day after Brochu announced her unexpected resignation, Legault insisted it was a "personal choice."

While he endorsed Brochu's comments that Quebec should not become the "Dollarama" of energy by offering its clean electricity at a discount, he also reiterated his vision of using Quebec's energy to attract investment and create wealth.

He emphasized his desire to close the wealth gap between Quebec and Ontario, highlighting investment opportunities as an opportunity to narrow that gap.

The challenge now, Legault said, is to find someone to replace Brochu. He said the ideal candidate should be "in development mode" since Hydro-Québec must increase its production capacity by 50 per cent in the coming years.

He also specified that this person should have experience managing a large company, but didn't mention the need for expertise in the energy field.

Legault said he wants to focus on the electrification of Quebec, its businesses and its transportation in the coming months. He intends to meet next week with the leaders of the four opposition parties, including Conservative leader Eric Duhaime, to discuss this issue.

He has also put inflation, health care, education and labour shortages at the top of his agenda for 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 11, 2023.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*