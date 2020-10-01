iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Hydro Quebec sends repair teams to Maine following powerful storm

Hydro Quebec

Hydro Quebec has sent several repair teams to Maine after the state was hit by a powerful wind storm early Wednesday.

Winds of up to 100 km/h caused hundreds of outages and at the peak of the storm 114,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity.

Crews had to wait until the winds subsided before they could begin to safely repair the damage.

About 30,000 homes and businesses remain without power this morning.

Central Maine Power says most people should have it back by tonight.

Hydro Quebec says 45 linemen and women were sent south last night as part of a mutual aid agreement.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error