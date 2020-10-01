Hydro Quebec sends repair teams to Maine following powerful storm

Hydro Quebec has sent several repair teams to Maine after the state was hit by a powerful wind storm early Wednesday.

Winds of up to 100 km/h caused hundreds of outages and at the peak of the storm 114,000 homes and businesses were left without electricity.

Crews had to wait until the winds subsided before they could begin to safely repair the damage.

Près de 45 monteurs et contremaîtres sont partis hier soir vers le nord du Maine où ils aideront à rétablir le service d’électricité. Nous répondons à la demande d’aide de l’entreprise @cmpco dans le cadre du North Atlantic Mutual Assistance Group (NAMAG). pic.twitter.com/YC5eZ1kzGY — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) October 1, 2020

About 30,000 homes and businesses remain without power this morning.

Central Maine Power says most people should have it back by tonight.

Hydro Quebec says 45 linemen and women were sent south last night as part of a mutual aid agreement.