Hydro-Quebec stands by post supporting LGBTQ+ community despite backlash

Hydro-Quebec is standing by a social media post made Thursday in support of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, the utility responded to Canada-wide demonstrations protesting how "gender ideology" and sexual orientation are discussed in schools.

"Inclusion is at the heart of our values. We support our colleagues so that they can live safely and authentically, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Hydro-Québec supports the LGBTQ+ community. Everyone deserves to live in dignity and kindness," the post, which has over 250 retweets, reads.

While the message was received positively by some, a slew of angry comments also followed. Hydro-Quebec replied to many of them, holding firm to its original statement.

"We don't care! Produce electricity, that's your role, right?" one critic wrote.

"Guess what? No turbines were shut down to write this tweet. Inclusion is part of our values ​​and we will continue to defend the rights of marginalized groups, WHILE we produce electricity. Magic," Hydro-Quebec replied.

L’inclusion est au cœur de nos valeurs. Nous appuyons nos collègues afin qu’ils puissent vivre en toute sécurité et authenticité, peu importe leur orientation sexuelle, identité ou expression de genre. Hydro-Québec soutient la communauté LGBTQ+. Tous et toutes méritent de vivre… pic.twitter.com/IUXeW8prlC

On Friday, the utility indicated on X that it was blocking further comments from the post.

"We have closed comments on this tweet due to numerous slip-ups and aggressive comments. This tends to demonstrate the importance of reiterating our support for this community which is targeted in the same way day after day," the post reads.

"We are ready to discuss all subjects, including this one, but there is a minimum of decency to maintain in the discussions. The day a tweet supporting the LGBTQ+ community is received with indifference without generating aggressive debate, it will become useless and we can therefore stop making it."

Nous avons fermé les commentaires sur ce tweet en raison des nombreux dérapages et commentaires agressifs. Ceci tend à démontrer l'importance de réitérer notre appui à cette communauté qui est ciblée de la même manière jour après jour. Nous sommes prêts à échanger sur tous les…

Thousands of protestors and counter-protestors took to the streets in Canada's cities on Thursday, including in Quebec. The tensions led Premier Francois Legault to call for calm. He also announced his government would form a committee of experts to look into issues surrounding gender identity.

On Thursday, members of Quebec's national assembly unanimously adopted a Québec solidaire motion that condemned recent hateful and discriminatory comments made towards LGBTQ2S+ people in public spaces.