Hydro-Quebec suspends fees amid COVID-19 pandemic

Since the fight against the pandemic has come with its share of financial difficulties, Hydro-Quebec announced the suspension of fees for unpaid invoices.

Nous venons de l’annoncer. Nous suspendrons l’application des frais pour les factures impayées pour tous nos clients. Les clients qui ne pourront pas payer leurs factures d’électricité n’auront donc aucune pénalité.

Citizens unable to pay their electricity bills will therefore not be penalized “until further notice,” said a news release published on Sunday morning.

Although this measure will automatically apply to all customers, those who anticipate problems with their payments are encouraged to contact Hydro-Quebec to reach an arrangement.

Faced with the crisis, the public company had already announced earlier this week an extension of the winter moratorium on service interruptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 22, 2020.