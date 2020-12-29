'I fully felt dismissed': Montreal man on the mend after five years of mysterious symptoms
A Montreal man is finally on the mend after suffering mysterious symptoms for five years.
These days David Ray is feeling pretty good, which he never thought he'd say after years of suffering.
"My whole body started shutting down, one infection after the other," Ray said.
His story began on Christmas Eve five years ago, when he visited family and began roughhousing with the dog.
