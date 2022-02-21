'I just want my mum back': daughter of missing Montreal woman desperate for help

Kirandeep Chumber says she's desperate to be reunited with her mother, Neena Chumber Rani, who was reported missing after leaving her Ahuntsic-Cartierville home last Thursday.

"I just want my mum back. I don't want anything else," she said, crying.

Chumber says she has no idea where her mother could have gone -- or why.

"She came home from work and she was perfectly normal," she said. "She just went out to take out the garbage and then all of a sudden, she went in a hurry and took the keys and left."

According to Montreal police (SPVM), Chumber Rani was last seen at 6 p.m.

Chumber says police identified her mother on video surveillance footage walking into Parc des Bateliers, where 10-year-old Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou disappeared in 2018.

"I don't want to be in the same situation, like I know how hard it is for them [Ariel's family]," Chumber said. "We're still looking for her, you know, I don't want my mum to be in there [the water] too."

Though she says her mother was "a little depressed and stressed," Chumber says she had no reason to fear for her mother's life.

"I had taken her to the hospital on Monday because I was just worried," she said. "They gave us melatonin for her to go to sleep because she wasn't sleeping at night and then she was perfectly fine."

Chumber Rani is described as 1.5 metres tall and medium built with long grey-black hair, black eyes and brown skin.

She also has a beauty mark on her right eye.

She is believed to be wearing a brown, knee-length coat, a dark tuque and brown boots.

She speaks English, French and Punjabi and is known to spend time in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Parc-Extension areas.

Investigators say they have reason to fear for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling (514) 393-1133 or via the Info-Crime Montreal website.